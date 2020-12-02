Homestake Peak School latest to send quarantine notices

As the number of positive cases grows, the challenge of keeping schools operational in-person also increases, the school district said. (Special to the Daily)



Eagle County Schools announced that a COVID-19 notification was sent Monday to families of Homestake Peak School after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

The public health department conducted contact tracing and determined people in close contact with the positive case should quarantine. Eighteen students and one staff member will quarantine. Twenty-nine additional students and two staff members will transition to remote learning. Those impacted can return to school on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the school district said in a news release.

Public health notifies the district of a positive case with ties to the schools, either as a student or staff member.

Working collaboratively, public health and the district pull relevant schedules, seating charts, and begin interviewing the positive case and those who might have been in close contact with them while infectious. A list is developed of those students or staff who need to quarantine to contain the potential spread. Those needing to quarantine are called and emailed promptly, including in the evenings and over weekends, the school district said.

Quarantine orders protect the broader population from those who may be contagious, asymptomatic or most likely to develop symptoms. The layers of protection at schools, mainly wearing face coverings and social distancing, help significantly reduce the risk of contracting the virus, the district said.

As the number of positive cases grows, the challenge of keeping schools operational in-person also increases, the district said.

Staff members may be out due to a positive case in their household, their child being on quarantine, or because they are positive or on quarantine themselves. District-wide staff absences can strain its ability to remain open.

The district said people should anticipate more cohort, grade level and school level transitions to remote learning while the county is in the Orange High Risk phase.

“Hopefully, the new restrictions will help turn the tide of virus transmission to lower levels,” the district said.