Homo Ecophagus: Warren Hern, who led effort to stop Homestake II water diversion project, publishes book about human impact on Earth

Dr. Warren Hern's new book "Homo Ecophagus" weaves together environmental stories from around the globe, including the Homestake II water diversion project in Eagle County. Hern led an effort to see the project halted in the 1980s.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Dr. Warren Hern is known locally as the hero of the Homestake Valley, the chairman of the Holy Cross Wilderness Defense Fund whose years-long fight prevented a diversion project from sending more Eagle County water to the Front Range in the 1980s.

But in “Homo Ecophagus,” we meet a different Dr. Hern, and learn how his studies around the globe — including a 50-year examination of the rapidly expanding village of Paococha in the Peruvian Amazon, where we’re told no people exist — connect with his experiences in Eagle County to inform a much larger and more terrifying idea about humanity.

Even if it’s too difficult to acknowledge in our everyday lives, most of us know the possibility of humans overpopulating the planet and consuming every last natural resource is an obvious and looming threat over our existence.

Hern, in his book, observes that “as long as the global human population is growing, it will be impossible to alleviate the negative effects of human activity on the global ecosystem,” a problem he has long sought to take on in his own small way.

Local readers might enjoy Hern’s theory on how the declassification of the Holy Cross National Monument led to the creation of the John Elliot Dam in the Homestake Valley in the 1960s.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Elliot got Wayne Aspinall, who was elected to Congress to represent the Western Slope of Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives, to remove the National Monument status of Holy Cross Mountain,” Hern writes. “In the early 1960s, the eastern slope cities began building the John Elliott Dam, memorializing his contribution to the destruction of this valley.”

As a medical doctor, Hern came to the realization early in his career that, in his words, “performing abortions is the most important thing I can do in medicine” following the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. His work in the 1970s as a pioneering abortion doctor in Colorado would be another experience that shapes his worldview.

And in that worldview lies a single, compelling hypothesis, developed by Hern over decades of study: Humans are taking on the properties of a cancer – specifically a malignant neoplasm – on our planet.

Hern arrived at this theory in the late ’60s, during his public health graduate studies at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and it stuck with him throughout his career.

In “Homo Ecophagus,” his theory reaches its pinnacle, where Hern insists the idea that humans are a malignant cancer on the planet should not be viewed as mere metaphor or analogy.

“The concept of cancer itself is metaphorical,” Hern writes, adding, however, that “nobody has ever died from an analogy.”

While Hern’s book explores several themes, some of them quite depressing, the over-arching storyline of his decades-long effort to have his theory taken seriously in the intellectual community provides a nice tale of perseverance to balance out out the evidence of intelligent life being a planetary form of cancer.

In an unexpected way, the 2013 children’s book “What Do You Do With An Idea?” by Kobi Yamada serves as a good companion book to “Homo Ecophagus,” with one subhead in particular in Hern’s book, “What to do with this idea?” almost mirroring the title of Yamada’s book.

In “What Do You Do With An Idea?” the protagonist says, “I worried about what others would think. What would people say about my idea?”

In “Homo Ecophagus,” Hern says, of his idea, “Nobody will believe it. Even if it is true, why would anyone listen to me?”

While one book is easy enough for a 5-year-old to understand, the other is an intense, doctorate-level dive into fractal geometry, heterotrophic organisms and press perturbations.

Dr. Warren Hern fishes Homestake Creek in the 1950s prior to the construction of the John Elliot Dam in southern Eagle County. Hern’s new book “Homo Ecophagus” examines environmental problems around the globe.

Courtesy image

The anthropological observations alone in “Homo Ecophagus” make the book worth reading. Hern makes no effort to romanticize the less technologically advanced cultures of past millennia, looking at how megafauna has a tendency to disappear shortly after the arrival of humans across the planet.

“Although human beings constitute just .01% of the biomass of all living organisms – and there are 8 billion of us – we have eliminated 83% of all wild animals and 50% of all plants since the beginning of ‘civilization’ about 10,000 years ago,” Hern writes.

While Hern’s personal observations come mostly from the Peruvian Amazon and the Western U.S. in Colorado, his studies take us from Madagascar to Mexico to Maine and many places in between. In the Philippines, we learn that early records of modern humans date back some 40,000 years.

“We do not know much about the existence or culture of these early people, but numerous mammalian species endemic to the Philippines suddenly went extinct in the Late Pleistocene 10,000 to 15,000 years ago,” Hern writes. “These include a species of tiger, a species of deer, and the bearded pig. The deer was first hunted to near extinction, and the human hunters then turned to the bearded pig for quarry.”

A similar observation has been made here in North America, Hern notes, by scientists studying the extinction of various megafauna species, like the Woolly Mammoth, which existed in large numbers prior to the arrival of Pleistocene hunters 12,000 to 15,000 years ago.

Hern details the theory laid out by Professor William Ruddiman, which says a new ice age may have been on its way 6,000 years ago before humans started cutting down trees for agriculture, cultivating rice paddies and domesticating cattle.

“There were obvious causal associations with the rising concentrations of greenhouse gases,” Hern writes.

But Hern is chiefly concerned with what’s happening today, and if it can be reversed. He points to the “willful policy of various governments, especially the government of Jair Bolsonaro,” in the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, an area that should be “one of the most important carbon sinks on the planet,” but is instead being converted to a carbon source through the deforestation that’s occurring to make room for cattle, “an animal spectacularly maladapted to the Amazon ecosystem,” Hern writes.

“The deliberate destruction of this place can only be categorized as madness,” Hern continues. “But it is more than that. It is a spectacular and incomprehensibly tragic example of the malignant ecopathological process represented by the human species.”

Ocean health is also of chief concern in “Homo Ecophagus.”

“Eighty percent of our oxygen comes from the ocean,” Hern writes. “It is produced by phytoplankton, microscopic plants that use sunlight and photosynthesis to produce the oxygen that we breathe. Since we require oxygen to live, we could get into big trouble if we destroy these sources of it.”

A scene from “What Do You Do With An Idea?” by Kobi Yamada, illustrated by Mae Besom.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Hern keeps his sense of humor intact despite his grave observations, to the point where, by the end, in agreeing with him, you’re even able to laugh a bit at statements like “It may take some time for us to adjust to the idea that we are all part of a malignant superorganism in the planet Earth. But we are.”

And in effecting that tone, it may be difficult to find beauty in the world after reading Hern’s work, but one place we can is in the wetlands of the Holy Cross Wilderness, which Hern dedicated a portion of his life to protecting.

Another place we can find it is in Hern’s work, which contains beautiful use of language and even includes a bit of proper poetry.

“Humans and human societies are capable of amazing works of thought, expression, technology, art, music, scientific discovery, engineering, design, medical innovations, nurturing welfare, compassion, and moral insight,” Hern writes. “It is a rich history. Do we want it to end?”

In his prognosis, (spoilers ahead) Hern comes to a similar conclusion as the protagonist in “What Do You Do With An Idea?” in his attempt to change the world. Hern suggests a simple starting place in ensuring that safe and effective fertility control is made available to all adult men and women on the planet within the context of modern healthcare.

“Some choices are relatively simple and easy to effect, but they are opposed ferociously by powerful elements in human society and culture,” Hern writes. “In particular I am referring to the voluntary control of human fertility. The opponents of this will stop at nothing to keep other people from exercising that choice. Nothing. I know. I am on the hit lists.”

“Homo Ecophagus” was published in September by Routledge and can be ordered from major booksellers or small businesses like the Bookworm in Edwards, where owner Matt Lee says he has plans to stock copies of Hern’s book and also has “What Do You Do With An Idea?” in stock.