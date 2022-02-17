Honoring the 10th Mountain Division, family fun at Beaver Creek and Scotty McCreery at the Vilar: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 2/18/22

Vail Legacy Days

Vail Legacy Days features a torchlight skidown parade on Friday, a memorial ski down Riva Ridge on Saturday and a landing of a Blackhawk helicopter landing on Sunday (weather permitting).

This weekend not only marks the President’s Day weekend holiday but it also marks an important day in history as Feb. 18 is the 77th anniversary of the battle of Riva Ridge, a pivotal point during World War II. The famed 10th Mountain Division, which trained just south of Vail at Camp Hale, near Leadville, surprised the German army by scaling up Riva Ridge with mountain climbing skills they’d learned at Camp Hale, and followed up the attack on Riva Ridge with an assault on Mount Belvedere the next night.

That breakdown of the Nazi Gothic line in Italy changed the direction of the war and the soldiers of the 10th were not only instrumental in the outcome of World War II, but were key players in the ski industry and the outdoor industry as we know it today. One of Vail’s founders, Pete Seibert, was a soldier in the 10th Mountain Division and when he came back from the war, all he wanted to do was start a ski resort.

To commemorate the 10th Mountain Division’s accomplishments, Vail Mountain, the town of Vail and the Colorado Snowsports museum is hosting several events to celebrate and honor the commitment to freedom and the enthusiasm for the outdoors these soldiers exhibited.

Legacy Days schedule:

Friday:

4 p.m.: Tales of the 10th – Colorado Snowsports Museum welcomes David Little, military historian for the Tenth Mountain Foundation

6 p.m.: 10th Mountain Legacy Parade – Mountain Plaza Vail Village – Torchlight ski down, parade down Bridge Street, photos at 10th Mountain Division statue, guests are invited to the 10th Mountain Division exhibit at the Colorado Snowsports Museum

Saturday:

11 a.m.: Riva Ridge Memorial Ski Down – Meet at the Legacy Hut at the top of Mountain Top Express (No. 4) and Northwoods Express (No. 11)

3:30 p.m.: Troopers Cup Race – Pepi’s Face Vail Village base area

5:30 p.m.: Through the Lens Series: Filmmaker Chris Anthony talks about Riva Ridge – Colorado Snowsports Museum

Sunday:

11 a.m.: Blackhawk helicopter landing near the top of Avanti Express (No. 2) (weather dependent)

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: The Colorado Snowsports Museum is open daily

Beaver Creek presents ‘Spangled’

Beaver Creek celebrate’s President’s Day with a weekend full of patriotic themes and a visit from the Raptor Education Foundation.

Starts stripes and slopes will be the theme this President’s Day weekend at Beaver Creek. After the mountain closes, come down to the plaza and enjoy patriotic performers, live music, entertainers, education and fun and games.

From 4 to 7 p.m. each day, Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents “Spangled,” so in addition to the chocolate chip cookies given away each afternoon at 3 p.m., the ice skating rink, Beaver Creek Wonder art installations and the shops and restaurant, “Spangled” will delight the family so plan to slip out of the ski boots and into comfortable shoes and stay a while. On Friday, enjoy the Denver Dolls patriotic songs and sing-a-longs at the Fountain Stage starting at 4 p.m.; on Saturday there will be Fun Fest carnival games and the family-friendly DJ tunes of DJ Courtney in Beaver Creek Plaza from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday will feature Sven Fire and Acrobatics Show in Beaver Creek Plaza at 4 p.m.; and on Monday there will be a Raptor Education Foundation presentation and Q and A at the Fountain Stage at 4 p.m.

Beaver Creek is also hosting its second of three snowshoe races this weekend. Come out early on Sunday and do the 5k or 10k races, and if you want, you can go at a more leisurely pace if you’d like. The course will be set below the village along the scenic Beaver Creek Golf Club. This could be a good way to separate from the holiday crowds, although you can still gets some runs in after the event.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female athletes overall. All athletes will be entered into the raffle at the post-party where you will also receive a post-race meal. This is a ticketed event and you can save money by registering early.

Beaver Creek Snowshoe Series

8:30-9:30 a.m.: Day-of registration and bib pick up at Beaver Creek Sports in the village

10 a.m.: Race start

12 noon: After party at Blue Moose Pizza in Beaver Creek Village

Vilar Center Concerts

Country Music chart-topper Scotty McCreery will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

It’s been a busy week for the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. In a matter of days, they’ve hosted bluegrass with the Lil’ Smokies, had comedian Jim Gaffigan do two shows in one night, had jazz great Wynton Marsalis perform with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and we’re not even to the weekend yet.

This weekend, country music sensation, Scotty McCreery will take the stage on Saturday and the Ten Tenors will fill the theater with their unique sounds on Sunday night.

Scotty McCreey’s career took off when he was the youngest winner of American Idol when he was just 17 years old in 2011. Since then, there’s been no looking back and McCreery has been releasing hit after hit on the country music charts, including his latest video for the single, “Damn Straight” off of his album “Same Truck.”

His stop at the intimate Vilar Performing Arts Center is part of his “Same Truck” tour where he is traveling coast to coast and even doing a few gigs over in Europe. He will be a part of the C2C (Country to Country) Festival in Dublin, London, and Glasgow in March. He will then head to Germany and the Netherlands for a handful of shows before returning home.

Catch McCreery while he is on town for one show on Saturday at 7:30 and hear hits like “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” “In Between” and many more. Reserved seating starts at $75. Visit VilarPAC.org/Scotty-McCreery

With Valentine’s Day happening earlier this week, it’s a perfect time to hear The Ten Tenors perform their “Love is in the Air” concert at the VPAC. Hear classic love songs like “Unchained Melody,” “Somebody to Love,” and “I’ve Had the Time of My Life,” like you’ve never heard before with 10-part harmonies. That’s right, not the regular 4-part harmonies, there’s a reason there are 10 talented Aussies up on stage to absolutely blow your mind (and ears) during this show.

Find out why over 90 million people worldwide call The Ten Tenors a musical sensation. Tickets start at $58, with a four-pack option available for $220. Visit VilarPAC.org/The-Ten-Tenors for tickets and more information.

Vail Après Party

Stop by the Vail Après Party on Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. for the Olympic Celebration with a big screen TV streaming the Winter Olympic Games and sign the board to show support of Team USA.

The third Friday of each month marks the Vail Après Ski Party. Each month the party travels to different locations like the Express Lift Bar slopeside at the base of Gondola One and Deca + Bol near the Solaris ice rink. This Friday the party moves to the International Bridge and takes on an international theme.

View the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing on the big screen that is set up along Gore Creek, which has been there since the Winter Games began on Feb. 4.

Vail Après started a few years ago and hearkens to the après ski traditions of the European Alps. Apres is a French word that means “after,” so après ski means once you get off the hill the party starts, you share a toast to the day with your friends, grab a snack and do some dancing.

Snacking, dancing and toasting will all be on tap at Vail Après with Local Joe’s Pizza offering up slice and beer specials for $6. The first 50 people at Vail Après will get a free slice.

Along with the Winter Games being streamed on the big TV, live music will be performed on the street as well. Head to the International Bridge from 3:30-5 p.m. for Vail Après. For more information, go to DiscoverVail.com .

Vail Mountain Winter Uphill Race

The Vail Recreation District has been hosting uphill races like this one at Arrowhead earlier this season as part of a series.

That’s right, it’s a race where you propel yourself uphill instead of using gravity to get you down the slopes of Vail. The Vail Mountain Winter Uphill has been going on since 2008. Longtime locals and members of the running community in Vail Ellen Miller and Hooker Lowe, put this race together in honor of fellow runner, Lyndon Ellefson, who died while training on the Matterhorn while training for a race in Italy in 1998.

The race is open splitboard, ski and non-ski categories. The race starts at 7 a.m. at the base of the Eagle Bahn Gondola in Lionshead and racers will climb over 2,200 vertical feet to the top of Eagle’s Nest. This event is for competitive and non-competitive folks and there is an age category for everybody.

After everyone gets to the top, there will be a breakfast and an awards ceremony at Eagle’s Nest. For more information and to register go to VailRec.com .