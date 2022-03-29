Hoohah skiwear line featured at pop-up shop in Vail

The Hoohah line of women’s ski apparel will be at the Colorado Snowsports Museum at a pop-up shop on Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Anna Tedstrom/Courtesy photo

Anna Tedstrom knows what turns heads out on the slopes.

The born-and-bred Vailite who left the valley after high school to hone her creative skills at Parsons School of Design in New York City wanted to create eye-catching ski wear that was accessible to those who wanted to have a unique look while having fun out on the slopes.

“I started Hoohah with the mission to create fun, vintage inspired ski clothes that embody the playful spirit of skiing that I fell in love with as a kid. I hope to pass that playful feeling along to my customers to inspire more people to get outside and just have a good time,” Tedstrom said.

Tedstrom studied product design at Parsons, with an emphasis on soft goods and technical apparel. While in New York, “Teddy,” as she’s known to her Hoohah followers and friends, fell in love with vintage shopping and started tailoring and fixing garments she’d find on shopping trips. Her technical design background helped her launch her idea.

“Manufacturing is expensive because the minimum order quantities are high. I want to start out experimenting with multiple styles and colors to work out the brand aesthetic and get feedback from my target customer. I started experimenting with tailoring and decorating vintage ski suits. At first, I thought of them as prototypes, but people loved them and started asking for custom sets,” Tedstrom said.

Before starting Hoohah, Tedstrom, right, worked as a technical designer for the fast-rising apparel brand, Marine Layer, and that experience helped her launch her own brand.

Arturo Torres/Courtesy photo

The line consists of not only ski jackets, pants and bibs, but coordinating base layers to pull the whole look together. Pair the baby blue Jolene ruffle bibs and jacket set with the Cloud 9 joggers and the mock turtle neck with the puff sleeve.

“I make everything at home with some help from my mom. Our fleece base layers are made from scratch. I cut and sew about five to 10 pieces at a time. Which takes about two to three days from start to finish,” Tedstrom said.

In addition to up-cycling the vintage pieces, Tedstrom is also working on a small production run of two products, the Sunny-Side bib snow pants and the Daisy coat. Those will be manufactured in Oakland and Los Angeles and are currently available for pre-order on the website, Hoohah-US.com .

Tedstrom hopes her new ski line will inspire her clients to enjoy a day on the slopes, share stories on the chairlift and build confidence on new terrain.

Anna Tedstrom/Courtesy photo

To learn more about how the brand got its name and to meet Teddy, head to the pop-up shop that the Colorado Snowsports Museum is hosting on Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy drinks, music and shop the Hoohah looks for a one-of-a-kind outfit on the slopes. Follow Hoohah on Instagram and Pinterest.