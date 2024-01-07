CMC approves reduced mill levy for 2023-24

Colorado Mountain College has eleven campuses in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Vail Daily archive

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees met virtually Friday to set the district’s mill levy for the 2023-24 fiscal year, and trustees approved a reduced mill levy as promised last spring.

Before approving the reduced rate, trustees reviewed property value certifications in the counties in CMC’s district and staff’s recommendation for tax year 2023.

That followed the budget-setting process in May and June where trustees had stated their intention to temporarily reduce CMC’s mill levy to keep revenue growth near inflation.

By keeping the mill levy down, the CMC board is trying to shield local property owners from the impact of extreme spikes in property valuations. In the end, trustees certified a gross mill levy rate of 4.241, with a temporary mill levy rate reduction of 1.264 for a net mill levy of 2.977.

According to CMC, the updated mill levy will allow the college to provide more than $25 million in property tax relief in the upcoming year.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“(Friday’s) decision illustrates that CMC is thoughtful and accountable regarding its property tax revenues and why local special taxing districts don’t need the state legislature or referred ballot measures to make those decisions on our behalf,” CMC Trustee Chris Romer said in a statement. “Given the diverse mix of special taxing districts across Colorado, which are approved by local voters to provide critical services — particularly in rural areas — state solutions should not be one size fits all.”