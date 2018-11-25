Hotel Colorado lights up Glenwood Springs with annual holiday festival

Christmas lights and fireworks lit up the Hotel Colorado and downtown Glenwood Springs for the 29th annual Festival of Lights Friday night in Glenwood Springs.

Crowds of all ages filled Sixth Street to catch a glimpse of the historic hotel marking the beginning of the Christmas season with the annual event.

Just after 7 p.m., spectators watched in awe on a crisp lower Roaring Fork Valley as fireworks exploded high over the hotel to usher in the holiday season.

Santa Claus also greeted children in the Devereux Room during the Hotel Colorado's annual extravaganza. Crowds of all ages spent the afternoon and evening at the historic hotel, taking in stories music and other holiday fare.