Hotel-like condo project gets approval in Avon

An 81-unit condominium project approved August 27 in Avon is planned for a 4-2 acre area on Highway 6 and will have rooms which can be rented like hotel suites, says architect TAB Associates.

Special to the Daily | Colorado World Resorts

The Avon Town Council has approved the development plan for Colorado World Resorts, an 81-unit project located on Highway 6.

Pre-construction has already begun on the 4 acres of the developable area located adjacent to the Ascent near the Avon Road roundabout.

In 2018, the town council made it clear in zoning the property as high-density residential that it did not want a hotel in the space. In doing so, council members had to overturn an official recommendation from their appointed planning commission, which had suggested a 210-room hotel and condominium project. Council members said the town’s comprehensive plan called for residential use in that area, not a commercial hotel.

However, in allowing for a short-term rentals on the property, the town of Avon might end up with a property that looks and feels a lot like a hotel. In fact, that’s exactly how the project is being described by architect Tab Associates.

“The Condominium units can go into the rental pool and can be rented like hotel suites,” reads the Colorado World Resorts project description field on tabassociates.com. “This can be very valuable for the Ski Area Beaver Creek which is just 2.5 miles south of the site.”

With the development plan approved, Colorado World Resorts now seeks permits from the town to begin construction. In a council meeting on August 13, Ranko Mocevic, president and owner of Colorado World Resorts LLC, told the council he needed to start pouring concrete for the building’s foundation before the winter, and the possibility of a delay had his blood pressure up.

“You guys almost give me a heart attack,” he said.

The development plan was approved by unanimous vote on August 27.