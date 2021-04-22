Hourly “micro-transit” service from Denver to Vail, Avon likely starting in 2021

December 01, 2014 - A flex fuel E-85 shuttle used on the STM campus at NREL is part of the sustainability strategy at NREL. (Photo by Dennis Schroeder / NREL)



Hourly transit service from Denver to Summit County and Vail in 14-passenger shuttles is expected to become a reality by the end of the year, following approval last week by the Colorado Transportation Commission which oversees the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The plan is to have the shuttles operate Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays during ski season and the summer tourist season. One-way fares will cost $14 from Denver to Frisco and $20 for Denver to Vail or Avon. The service will be in addition to CDOT’s existing mountain Bustang service from Denver to Grand Junction and weekend Snowstang bus service to Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Steamboat during the ski season.

The goal is to reduce traffic by 300 to 400 cars per hour on peak travel days, according to Michael Timlin, interim director of CDOT’s transit and rail division. Unlike large busses, the vans will be allowed to travel in express lanes. They will travel between Denver Union Station and Avon with intermediate stops at RTD’s Federal Center Station in Lakewood, Frisco and Vail.

