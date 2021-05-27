House lost to fire Wednesday night in Cottonwood Pass area north of Carbondale





No injuries were reported following a fire that destroyed a house, trailer and automobile on Buck Point Drive in Eagle County on Wednesday night.

Firefighters with the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority spent several hours Wednesday battling the blaze, according to a Thursday news release.

“Initial dispatch information indicated an outdoor grill set the house and cords of wood stacked against the house on fire,” the release states. “(Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority) apparatus and personnel were on the scene within 30 minutes. The remote location off of Cotton Pass delayed response.”

The first arriving unit reported the structure was fully involved.

“Firefighters began defensive operations and worked for several hours to extinguish the well-established structure fire,” the release states. “A reliable water supply did not exist, and tender shuttle operations were conducted. The structure fire spread to an adjacent travel trailer and motor vehicle, and also caught vegetation on fire.”

Multiple agencies assisted Roaring Fork Fire in its response.

“Mutual aid resources from Aspen Fire Protection District, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Gypsum Fire Protection District responded,” the release states. “The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office also responded.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

