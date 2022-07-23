Housing the sticking point on Vail Four Seasons request

The Four Seasons Resort and Residence in Vail and the town of Vail are working on an agreement to replace some of the hotel's dorm-style employee housing.

Courtesy photo

Making significant changes is supposed to be difficult in Vail’s “special development districts.” The owners of the town’s Four Seasons Resort and Residences are learning that.

The hotel’s owners have proposed an amendment to property’s town approval that would allow removal of 16 dorm-style employee housing units and replacing those units with up to 13 new hotel rooms.

Owner representatives say those beds are “under-utilized,” stating that few employees want to live in small, shared rooms with no individual kitchens. The owners have made a handful of proposals to replace those beds, first offering to deed-restrict a number of units west of Dowd Junction.

Town Council members have balked at the idea of replacing even under-used employee beds in the town’s resort core, and insisted on replacing as many rooms as possible within the town limits.

The hotel owners’ latest proposal includes acquiring housing in town, as well as master-leasing and deed-restricting all seven apartment units on the third floor of the Vail Daily building in EagleVail.

The proposal also includes retaining 12 on-site dorm rooms, and not allowing conversion of the remaining 16 until the off-site deed restrictions are in place.

Four Seasons ownership partner Andrew Selinau recently told the Vail Town Council that conversion of hotel rooms to condos could result in $10 million in new real estate sales, which would be subject to the town’s construction material use tax and the real estate transfer tax.

Selinau added that the new hotel rooms could return $1.7 million in new room revenue, as well as new food and beverage and spa revenue.

But everyone acknowledged that acquiring those in-town units will be difficult, at best.

“We’re going to struggle” to find those units, Selinau said.

At the council’s July 19 meeting, Council member Pete Seibert noted that special development districts — areas allowed to exceed existing zoning limits — are supposed to have public benefits. In the case of the Four Seasons, that benefit was the on-site housing, Seibert said, adding that he wants to “do the right thing” by that 2003 approval.

Vail resident and former Council member Jenn Bruno told council members she was at first “a bit skeptical” about the proposal. But, she added, the units in question aren’t being used.

“It’s important to work with the private sector,” Bruno said, encouraging the council to work toward solutions that work for both the business and the town.

During the discussion period, Council member Travis Coggin proposed adding another $1.04 million to the Four Seasons contribution to the housing fund. Coggin also proposed that the town use that money within a specific period “to hold us accountable.”

With that addition, the council unanimously passed the first reading of the ordinance.