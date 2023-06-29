How a Gypsum family found safety through love, acceptance and visibility

Dwenna Holden and Rebecca Acosta live with their kids in Gypsum.

Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

Empathy, acceptance, integrity and strength are all values that Dwenna Holden and Rebecca Acosta are working to teach their kids as they grow up and live in Gypsum.

“We want our children to know that no matter who they are or how they identify, we love and accept them, and they deserve that acceptance from the society around them as well as from those they choose as their friends and future partners,” Holden said. “We want our children to love and accept themselves.”

Healing through visibility

Holden and Acosta met later in life through a Facebook group created for lesbians 45 years or older. Holden, who had recently come out, was seeking a community of her peers. Immediately — as “the babies in the group,” Holden said — the two connected over a post of Acosta’s on the page. Among the approximately 350 comments on the post, Holden’s stood out to Acosta.

“She messaged me and we’ve been together every day since then,” Holden said.

At the time, Holden was living in Gypsum and Acosta in South Carolina. So the two began dating long distance, making visits to their respective homes, until Acosta and her kids made the move to Colorado last August.

Today, with both women bringing two children from their previous marriages, the blended family of six “lovingly take care of each other as well as our dog, cats, chickens, gecko, hamster and hedgehog,” Holden said.

Holden and Acosta each took their own paths to get to where they are today.

“I came out so late in life,” Holden said. “I just had no idea that you could have a family with a woman. I didn’t see that my whole life, and so I just didn’t even consider it.”

Growing up in New York, Holden described being “so consumed by compulsory heterosexuality and just steeped in a society that bombards you with just a heteronormative life.”

Then, one day, she had “the most welcome lightning strike ever,” and came out as gay.

“It all made sense in an instant for me,” she said. “I could look back now and give you a list of a hundred things where I feel, ‘How did I not know?'”

Dwenna Holden and Rebecca Acosta pose for a photo at the 2023 Pride in the Park in Avon. Courtesy Photo

On the flip side, Acosta said she always knew. Starting in high school, she described always having crushes on girls. At the time, she said she had a great support group of straight female friends that supported her through this. In college, Acosta had her first girlfriend and came out to her family, who was not supportive.

“I jumped into the gay pride stuff right then, almost as a rebellion to my parents: the triangle stickers, the rainbows, everything. They hated it,” she said.

Acosta, however, was still grappling to align who she knew she was and who her family wanted her to be.

“I still struggled with the need to be ‘normal’ because I wasn’t being accepted by my parents,” Acosta said. “I thought, maybe I could be normal now, start a family, get married, and do that life. I did that for 10 years.”

Acosta and Holden both said they have zero regrets about how they got to where they are now.

Acosta said she feels “the most comfortable I’ve ever felt in my life,” adding that she never felt comfortable in her own skin while living in the South.

“I take every chance to share how I identify now because I think it’s really important for people to have representation and see other people living really normal lives in their community, but also being gay,” Holden said. “That’s a big part of why I’m really vocal because it’s also something I’m really proud of and I’m excited about and want to be the role model that I just didn’t have.”

Holden said she almost goes overboard.

“Every time I call Becc my wife, every time I say I’m gay or anything like that, it heals a part of me,” she said. “It’s just really healing for me to be very visible, very vocal … The more we can see and learn about all types of people and journeys and lived experiences, the more we can understand that we don’t have to fit into prescribed roles, behaviors, or expectations.”

What does visibility look like?

While the importance of visibility is ubiquitous for their whole family, it does look different for each of them.

“I do my best to be vocal about my identity and my journey and to talk about compulsory heterosexuality and how it can contribute to self-doubt and arriving at your true identity perhaps later than if we weren’t surrounded by heteronormativity all of our lives,” Holden said. “The more we can see and learn about all types of people and journeys and lived experiences, the more we can understand that we don’t have to fit into prescribed roles, behaviors, or expectations.”

Holden added that the visibility extends to her own work, in the way the couple votes — “to create visibility rather than erasure,” she said — and through speaking out.

For Brontë Nelson, the oldest of Holden and Acosta’s children, visibility looks like wearing signs of their queerness “proudly with flags and pins and stickers” as well as through education.

This includes educating individuals on “what it means to be non-binary as their pronouns often elicit questions and even confusion from people who are unfamiliar with pronouns outside of the binary,” Holden said, adding that she also has to regularly educate and correct those that misgender Brontë.

Dwenna Holden and Brontë Nelson. Courtesy Photo

Ultimately, education can go a long way in building empathy and acceptance.

“When we learn about and get to know others who are different from us and who have had different experiences from us, and we accept their experiences rather than minimizing them or try to invalidate them, we can come to understand that people’s lives are vast yet equally valid,” Holden said. “Learning to make space for people’s experiences without harming others and working for a better world for everyone is one of the most important things we can all strive to do.”

When it comes to the LGBTQ community, one of the things that Holden said she wishes more people understood is that being a part of this community is “not a political choice.”

“You can change political parties, you can change your opinion, but you are who you are, you’re born the way you are, and that’s not up for debate or someone’s opinion,” Holden said. “When it comes down to human rights, how does who I love — love, in this sense of this beneficial, beautiful human experience — have any kind of bearing on anyone else.”

Holden added that “any attempt to regulate or erase our identities and existence seeks to lessen our human experience and our human rights.”

Finding safety

Being visible members of the LGBTQ community has included participating in local events like the Pride in Park parade in Avon, educating others and building awareness. Courtesy Photo

Ultimately, Holden noted that the desire to be visible also comes from feeling privileged in her story. Not only did she not grapple with her identity, but she also grew up passing as straight, which allowed her not to have to deal with many of the things their kids do now as visibly queer kids.

“It’s hard to live in Gypsum,” Holden said.

Between the recent disputes over Pride flags, bullying in the schools, as well as experiencing a lack of knowledge from community members about LGBTQ identities and issues, this has come up in various ways for the family.

Brontë described the recent Gypsum Town Council meeting following the town’s request for the removal of the Pride flag at the Gypsum Rec Center as “scary.”

“We went to the Town Council meeting when they took the flag down at the rec center, we went and I thought it was just going to be one-sided, us stating our opinions, but I didn’t think people were going to care enough to show up to push against but they did,” Brontë said.

Holden added that “it was hard to hear half a room of people get up and just tell all of us how wrong we were, how unwelcome we were, but in the same breath, saying ‘We welcome all people.'”

In a guest column in the Vail Daily, the members of the Gypsum Town Council wrote, in part, that the decision to deny a request by Mountain Recreation — which operates the rec center — to put up a Pride flag, and the request to have to the flag taken down after it had been put up without permission, was based on the rationale that a taxpayer-funded facility should be “devoid of political, ideological or religious symbols so that all can approach its services without any preconceived notions.”

“We mean it when we say that the primary thing we believe all patrons should universally think when they go to the Gypsum Recreation Center is, ‘I feel welcome here and I had fun,'” the council members wrote.

The flap over the Pride flag wasn’t the first time the family had negative experiences in the valley. Holden lived in West Vail in her 20s, doing the “whole ski bum thing,” and after leaving, fought to come back to the community. After almost 20 working in education elsewhere, she returned to work at a local high school.

“As a teacher, I got a really quick sense of a place where those conservative opinions are expressed quite loudly. And so even if they aren’t the majority, they’re the loudest,” Holden said. “So even if a principal or administrator in a school wanted to have a GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) or put a Pride flag up, they would have to fight really hard to just do that and not have it be a constant source of conflict.”

The kids in the family have often experienced this conflict through bullying when they don’t conform.

“To actually fit in at school, you have to follow all the stereotypes,” said Thomas Nelson, who is 12 years old. “You can’t have long hair or else you’ll get bullied. You can’t paint your nails or else you’ll get bullied. You can’t wear pink if you’re a boy or you’ll get bullied.”

In high school, Brontë added that it can be “really tough” to get students engaged in the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance.

Acosta said the homophobia she has encountered in Eagle County is “less pronounced” than what she experienced living in the South.

“There is legitimate fear of being harmed for being openly gay in the South and so then people have to hide who they are,” Acosta said.

“We definitely feel more comfortable being visibly gay here and make a point of doing so, even through something as simple as holding hands, no matter where we are,” Holden said. “Again, we feel that visibility, though perhaps a simple act, is a powerful one, and we want to teach our children that as well,”

Brontë said their experiences have led them to be visible for another reason.

“I feel like I’m vocal about a lot of my bad experiences,” they said. “I just want to be open about my bad experiences because unfortunately enough, especially now, they’re more present than my good experiences. And I feel like it’s important for other people going through questioning or with different identities to know that it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.”

Even still, the family strives to find safety in the local LGBTQ community and with each other. Holden hopes that just being visible and authentic can help others.

“I want to create these spaces where if you want to share something like that, you can and you should be able to, and you should not be judged for it, and that’s who I am,” she said.

Even with each other, creating spaces to be open and honest is important.

“We have made a point of sitting together and listening to each other. We practice identifying feelings and talking openly about how we feel, how our experiences affect our feelings, and how our actions may make others feel,” Holden said.

This includes choosing specific language that creates “safety and understanding rather than negativity and rejection,” she added.

Through this, there is a lot to be learned from each other.

“We are trying to teach them empathy, acceptance, and the understanding that people have all ranges of lived experiences that deserve to be heard, seen, and validated,” Holden said. “We are also trying to teach them that they don’t deserve or have to accept mistreatment, discrimination, or even invalidation or erasure from their community, schools, friends, family, future partners, or relationships in general.”

Conversely, their kids are teaching them, “that they are strong, intelligent, and care deeply for other people. They are also teaching us that for them, sometimes it’s really difficult to stand up for what’s right or to stand up for others,” Holden said.

Over the past few years, the family has attended all the Pride in the Park celebrations, including in 2023 where G Flip performed. Courtesy Photo

Recently, the inception and growth of Mountain Pride has also helped create a sense of security for the family.

“We know we’re going to be surrounded by like-minded people, allies, people in the community, the LGBTQ community,” Holden said. “We want to grow that space.”

Acosta added that at most of the events “you’ll run into the same people.”

“Everybody’s so friendly; we’re all in the same boat, we’re all nice to each other and it’s just a bigger family,” she said.

When asked what these Mountain Pride events bring to their family and community, Acosta immediately replied: “I just feel a safety in this community.”

This is not to be taken for granted, especially as anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation continue to rise across the country. The ACLU is currently tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ bills across the country. At the recent Pride in the Park in Avon, there was a booth collecting donations for the Club Q memorial and victims after the shooting in Colorado Springs earlier this year.

“It’s not always a safe space. It’s also quite often characterized with violence and personal risk,” Holden said of displays of Pride. “But the Mountain Pride events make us feel really happy. We always feel safe there.”