How Colorado can bring Latino communities into climate action policy, solution

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Walking Mountains hosted its first Climate Speaker Series event of 2024 with Beatriz Soto. Soto work centers around the intersection of community building, social justice, and climate stability.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Latinos are more likely than non-Latinos to believe in climate change, be alarmed about climate change, support public lands and want climate action, according to a study from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

However, at the first event in Walking Mountains’ 2024 Climate Speaker Series , Beatriz Soto discussed the climate injustice facing Latino communities across Colorado.

“How is it possible that the community that is always polled the highest, that really cares about this issue also tends to be the communities that are the most polluted, have less access?” Soto posed to the crowd on Thursday, Jan. 12. “These are systemic changes we really have to think about.”

Soto has worked at the intersection of community building, social justice and climate stability for nearly two decades. She previously served as the director of Defiende Nuestra Tierra for The Wilderness Workshop, was a co-founding member of Voces Unidas de las Montañas and has worked in various state task forces, working groups and advocacy roles on this topic.

Soto currently is serving as the director of Protégete, an initiative of Conservation Colorado crafted to build Latino leadership and power around climate action, conservation and environmental justice.

In November 2023, Protégete released a report entitled “Colorado Latino Climate Justice Policy Handbook .” On Thursday, Soto shared insight from the handbook, which seeks to use data to illustrate the environmental injustice faced by Colorado’s Latino communities.

The handbook defines environmental injustice as “when different types of people have starkly different access to environmental benefits like green spaces and clean air and water, and/or different exposure to environmental harms like pollutions.”

“Historically, policymakers have failed to fully understand the intersection of environmental and conservation policy and the unique issues impacting Latino communities across Colorado,” Soto wrote in the handbook.

“This approach has created short-sighted solutions to environmental issues that continue to leave Latinos behind, put more burden on communities historically excluded from civic processes, and perpetuate an unjust society.”

On Thursday, Soto shared that when she started at Conservation Colorado she wanted answers to several questions.

“What is the data telling us? How is the Latino community doing in the state of Colorado? Where are we located? How do we start to look at this through an intersectional lens?” Soto said.

This handbook is intended to serve first step toward answering some of these questions and others like it. Ultimately, the goal is to leverage this data to create environmental policy that is more equitable and more just.

“I really want us to think about as we’re moving forward, how do we create more intentional and inclusive solutions? How do we use data to make sure that it is informing our decision-making?” Soto said.

“How do we start to create a more resilient and equitable Colorado, where we’re all benefiting from these amazing ideas that were coming up to transform our grid system, to transform the way we use transportation and really make sure that we’re not leaving people behind?”

What the data says

In November 2023, Protégete, an initiative of Conservation Colorado, released a report entitled “Colorado Latino Climate Justice Policy Handbook.” Ali Longwell/Vail Daily

The handbook summarizes data from across Colorado, looking at where Latino communities are located, what the demographics are of these communities as well as connects this to policy questions of air quality and pollution, housing, public lands and parks, water quality and more.

On Thursday, Soto delved into just some of this data, illustrating how it could be used to think differently about climate policy and create resiliency in these Latino communities.

For example, when discussing housing Soto shared that 20% of all housing owned by Latinos in the state of Colorado are mobile homes.

“This is a very different type of housing than a townhome or a private residence, so the policy and how we think about weatherization, heat pumps, solar panels — it has to be a different type of model for this housing,” Soto said. “Otherwise, we’re leaving a big proportion of our community without access to these programs and the benefits of rebates.”

Another example is the utilization and accessibility to green space and outdoor recreation. The research in the handbook demonstrated that even though high Latino counties have a higher percentage of children, the majority of parks and green spaces are in whiter, more affluent communities.

“(In high Latino counties), there are 20 kids per park versus in more white, affluent communities, we’re only seeing eight children per park, per acre, which puts less pressure on the infrastructure, on the facilities themselves,” Soto said.

Thus, as new resources are being put toward outdoor recreation — including through Colorado’s outdoor recreation planning efforts and the federal government’s American the Beautiful initiative — this data can help inform where those investments should go, Soto said.

While Soto shared several other examples from the handbook, the data also emphasizes some of the environmental issues that are critical to Latino communities. In surveying, Soto shared that often the most important environmental justice issue in Latino communities was “I can’t drink my water.”

“We found that the majority of the water violations, 88% of them, are in high Latino counties,” Soto said, adding that these high Latino counties represent 35% of the state.

Representation and collaboration next

In addition to generating data, Soto made the argument that representation is also critical to thinking about climate more equitably.

Soto noted that on a national level, the Latino community represents around 20% of the population but only 2% of elected officials are Latino .

As such, Soto said, the next area Colorado communities should be looking at is “How do we get this community on boards? How do we get them on commissions? How do we get them to vote for these issues? How do we communicate with our elected officials or people that are running for office to sent the right message to the community?”

While building representation starts from understanding the diverse Latino communities that exist across the state, education and mentorship are two positive ways to begin building toward more equitable representation in elected positions, Soto suggested.

Additionally, part of what the handbook’s data illustrates is the intersectionality of environmental issues with many other issues facing communities.

“When we start to collect data, we really want to think about how climate justice intersects with other issues: economic issues, racial issues, disability issues, access, language access, health equity. All of these issues must be and have to be a part of our climate solution,” Soto said.

“Everything’s related to climate,” she later added.

This intersectionality means that there is a need for collaboration and partnerships between groups to ensure that access to resources for all issues becomes more equitable.

“There is such an opportunity to work together,” Soto said.