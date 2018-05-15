Imagine walking into Mile High on a fall Sunday shortly after placing a legal bet just outside the stadium on the outcome of a Denver Broncos game. It's a realistic possibility in the not-too-distant future.

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal law that prohibits gambling on sports in a landmark 6-3 decision that allows individual states to form their own laws to regulate bets placed on games within professional and amateur athletics. Nevada was previously the only state where such wagers were legal, under the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992.

Sports leagues and lawmakers now face complex decisions for regulating an industry in which Americans illegally bet an estimated $150 billion each year, according to the American Gaming Association.

