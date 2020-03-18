How one Colorado man’s story exemplifies the state’s struggle with coronavirus testing

Vail Health's COVID-19 testing facility in Gypsum was the first of its kind in the state. As of Monday afternoon, Vail Health was awaiting results on more than 200 tests sent to the state lab.

Courtesy Vail Health

Ryan Gooch awoke Tuesday to his 10th morning stuck in a kind of medical no man’s land.

On March 7, after experiencing flu-like symptoms for about 24 hours, he ended up in the emergency room at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge. There, doctors tested him for influenza and other common illnesses. When those results came back negative, they swabbed him for a test for the new coronavirus. They sent him home.

And then the wait began. By Tuesday morning, he was still waiting — 10 full days without an answer.

“I’m frustrated,” he said, “but I’m not holding it against anyone. We’re all trying to figure out how to get through it. But they have just been completely unresponsive.”

Gooch’s story is emblematic of the state’s struggle to provide enough testing for the virus to meet the public’s demand or to get the clearest sense of how widely the disease has spread in Colorado. Drive-up testing sites in Denver drew so many cars that the lines had to be cut off early. And then the sites closed altogether. The same thing happened at a site in Aspen.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.