How one Eagle County resident made his home more sustainable and efficient

Eagle homeowner Mark White shows how he controls the heating and cooling on his Eagle Ranch home. White over the past couple of years has adopted "beneficial electrification" for the property.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Mark White acknowledges he didn’t pay much attention to energy efficiency during his education career in Virginia. Now in Colorado, the sustainability bug has taken hold.

White and his wife, Ellen, moved about three years ago into their home in Eagle Ranch. They’ve since spent a lot of effort converting the home to beneficial electrification. All the gas appliances are gone, replaced by solar panels, a Tesla Battery Wall for night use, and heat pumps for heating and cooling.

The Whites built a lock-off rental unit above the garage. In the process, “I got interested in trying to see how much I could do to make the house as energy-efficient as I could,” White said.

The work started with taking out the gas furnace and replacing it with a pair of Mitsubishi Hyper Heat units, one for the main home and one for the lock-off.

Kyle Lord, a Smart Energy and Building Specialist at Holy Cross Energy, said heat pumps have made “dramatic improvements” in both efficiency and effectiveness in environments with harsh winters. That technological improvement may spur greater adoption.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Holy Cross Manager of Energy Programs Lisa Reed in an email wrote that the utility’s “hard numbers do show an uptick in rebates” for heat pump technology.

More people interested

A battery wall from Tesla allows Mark and Ellen White’s Eagle home to use electricity from the rooftop solar panels at night or when there isn’t enough sunlight to generate power. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Reed added that the utility has a long way to go as it works to get all of its electricity from renewable sources, “but member conversations that we are having today indicate that next year will continue on an even greater incline.”

Tim Braun is the general manager of R&H Mechanical in Eagle. That firm did the work on the Whites’ home. Braun, too, is seeing more demand for sustainable energy systems.

Braun said heat pumps are now “more relevant in our world.” That’s because the devices are now more able to function in colder weather. Braun said the devices can now work to temperatures of -13 Fahrenheit. For even colder days, homeowners can install electric heating elements in the ductwork.

Braun said his company is doing “more and more” electric conversions, in no small part because heat pumps can cool a home in the summer.

Some of the demand comes from building codes for both new construction and renovations.

Initial plans for Eagle County’s West Eagle project include heat pumps, as well as solar panels and “super insulated” walls and attics.

The Whites’ home has battery power in the garage, for both home use and to provide electricity back to the grid during peak times.

Braun noted that owners who take on beneficial electrification projects are less interested in return on investment. “It’s an environmental decision,” Braun said.

And electric conversions do cost more than old-style systems. Braun noted that every home is different, but a typical system could cost perhaps $10,000 more than an older system.

Serious efficiency

Active Energies installed solar panels and the battery system for Mark and Ellen White’s home in Eagle. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Still, he added, electric conversions are more efficient, and a variety of rebates are available.

White noted that before adding the battery wall, his electric bill had dropped to less than $15 per month, “basically nothing.”

That price went up when Active Energies installed the battery wall. It now costs about $150 per month for the next 10 years.

But after 10 years, White will have paid his share of the battery wall cost. After that “We’ll never lose electricity — I’ll never know (about an outage). It’s a nice feeling,” he said.

White said the only real problem is if a big snowstorm covers the solar panels. At that point, White needs to go out to his back deck with a big scraper to clear the panels. That can leave a big pile of snow right outside the back door.

“I’ve got money tied up in it,” White noted, but rebates from Holy Cross, the federal government and Walking Mountains Science Center help defer those costs.

“It’s been fun, and we’re seeing the benefit of it,” he added.