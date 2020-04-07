How the closure of two Vail restaurants shows coronavirus’ domino effect on the food-service economy

Fourth generation Eagle County rancher Mike Eaton feeds cattle Friday, April 3, 2020, at his ranch in Edwards. Eaton supplies the beef to the Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard restaurants in Vail Village, which were among all Colorado restaurants closed because of the coronavirus. Five of Eaton’s cows were due for slaughter but now have reprieves because of the restaurant closures. (Matt Stensland, Special to The Colorado Sun)



The cows are calving, and of course they come during a surprise blizzard.

“That one there about froze to the ground last night,” says Mike Eaton, pointing to a calf huddling in the mud beneath his mother’s hooves as the morning sun melts spring snow.

Eaton is dumping fresh hay on a trailer for five cows and his bull, Jack. His historic ranch on the banks of the Eagle River in Edwards has been in his family for many decades, long before the second-cousin he called Uncle Earl founded the Vail ski area up the valley. He’s wondering what to do with those hungry cows.

“They don’t really have a purpose,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



A month ago he moved the five healthy heifers from grass to pricey Olathe sweet corn — mixed with maple syrup — preparing them for processing. Then he heard the news that Vail’s venerable Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard restaurants were closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Eaton sends 15 of his cows to the two sister restaurants in Vail Village every year. When they closed suddenly on March 14, he canceled his order for more feed in Olathe. He’s wondering how he’s going to afford the June bill for $20,000 worth of hay without the restaurants buying his cows.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.