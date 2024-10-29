How to dispose of pumpkins without putting wildlife and the environment at risk

Improper disposal of pumpkins can lead to unwanted interactions with wildlife and increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

Millions of Americans purchase pumpkins each fall, turning the seeds into a tasty treat and transforming them into ghoulish creations for Halloween.

The United States Department of Agriculture reported that the top six producers harvested over 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins in 2023.

However, the vast majority of these gourds will ultimately end up somewhere they shouldn’t, posing a threat to wildlife and the environment.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns that leaving out pumpkins for wildlife can have unintended consequences for both humans and animals. Plus, feeding wildlife is illegal in Colorado.

The state wildlife agency warned that leaving them out can lead to several negative interactions with everything from deer and elk to bears and mountain lions.

Attracting deer and elk into your yard can also bring in predators like mountain lions. Elk, moose and deer with babies can also become aggressive in defending their young. Bringing these ungulates closer to humans can also increase the likelihood of conflict with dogs and cars as well as increase the spread of disease between livestock, humans and wildlife.

This time of year, it can also lead to conflict with bears as they look to pile on calories before they den for the winter.

Sending your pumpkins to a landfill can also have consequences as they decompose and produce methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide. Diverting the jack-o’-lantern to a compost facility offers a safer way to dispose of them.

Many communities offer pumpkin-specific composting, or local ranchers and farmers often use them to feed domestic livestock or create their own compost. Check with your local community and compost facility for opportunities to dispose of your pumpkins properly.