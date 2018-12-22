There are no silver bullets. No car-sized teleporters, either — at least not yet. Sometimes, Interstate 70 through the Colorado mountains in the winter is just a painful, unending, unavoidable slog.

But several tricks can minimize the pain.

Strategizing is key, a point that's been driven home this season as heavier-than-average snowfall has drawn hordes up the hill earlier than usual.

"There have been weekends already in December that have had delays where there were no delays in past years," said Margaret Bowes, who, in her work as director of the I-70 Coalition, analyzes traffic data to prepare weekend travel forecasts.

