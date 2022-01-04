How to stick to your New Year’s fitness resolutions

Fitness resolutions require planning and consistency to make the new habits stick.

It’s that time of year again, when social media is full of New Year’s fitness resolutions memes joking about how you’re going to get that gym membership you’ll never use. But your story doesn’t have to live up to the memes. Here are some tips from local trainers on how you can be better in 2022.

Kevin Roop, a personal strength and conditioning coach and manager of the Minturn Fitness Center says you should aim for good habits in the morning.

“Develop good morning rituals. If you can do some stretching, eat a healthy whole-food breakfast and take a brisk walk, that’s a great start to the day,” Roop said.

Michelle Kenney, fitness director at Exhale at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek points out that consistency is key and so is scheduling your work outs.

“It is important to look at your week and plan ahead, plan a walk with a friend, try a new fitness class, return to a class you used to love,” Kenney said. “Do what you like so you can enjoy it and be mindful of fitting in all the fitness components: strength, cardio, stretching and core work.”

But the biggest obstacle for getting back into a routine or setting fitness goals for the first time may be your mind. That’s why Haley Perlus, a sports and performance psychologist, advises training the mind just like you train your body.

“Our mindset can be the biggest obstacle. For example, you might say that you want to exercise after work but at the end of the day, you say ‘I want to exercise, but I’m too tired.’ This mindset will prevent you from following through on your fitness goals.”

Perlus suggests reframing your story to realize that your body has been sitting all day and it’s your mind and emotions that are tired from work.

“Exercise will positively stress your body and help your mind and emotions recover,” Perlus said. “Moving away from your excuses and focusing on the truths will develop a mindset that will support your fitness goals.”

If you haven’t worked out in a while, Kenney suggests you look back to a time when you did work out and remember how it felt.

“There is never a time when you get to check your exercise off for the day and say, “gee, I wish I hadn’t done that!” It always feels good to get it done, never the opposite,” Kenney said.

“People ask me all the time how to fall in love with fitness. The truth is I don’t know one professional athlete that loves every part of fitness,” Perlus said. “But the success we want is more important than the temporary discomfort involved in learning a new fitness routine, feeling muscle soreness, even being bored during exercise. You have to want success more than you dislike anything else.”

Roop recommends you train with a purpose. “Your exercise routine should be specific to your activities and your aesthetic goals. Don’t do what I call ‘junk training,’ where you are training just to train. Make sure movements are anatomically correct because the last place you want to get hurt is in the gym,” Roop said.

Kenney also reminds you to start earlier rather than later in life. “You only get one body and it doesn’t get easier as you age. You’ll be so happy after you have a few weeks under your belt. Seeing and feeling the difference should help you stick to it,” Kenney said.

“After a few weeks of classes I can always see how much better people move and how it brightens their smiles.”