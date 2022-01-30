Huerfano County rejects Florida investors’ plan for long-dormant Cuchara ski area

Jeff Moss, right visits with locals in a renovated base area building at Cuchara Mountain Park on Nov. 22, 2021. Moss and business partner Shayne Young were presenting their plan for developing a year-round business at the county-owned park.

Jason Blevins/The Colorado Sun

Huerfano County wants a partner to help revive Cuchara Mountain Park, but it won’t be a pair of Florida investors proposing an adventure park for the ski area where lifts have not turned since 2000.

The Huerfano County commissioners on Tuesday ended negotiations with Moss Adventures, led by Jeff Moss and Shayne Young.

“There were a bunch of reasons,” County Administrator Carl Young said. “As negotiations went on, we didn’t feel this was the right deal for the county. We also had, I guess I’ll call them personality conflicts between the Moss team and the county. We found interactions on social media we did not find encouraging. We want to stop now and revise our approach and try again in a couple months. I think we can find someone else.”

After decades of boom-bust proposals by Texas investors who trumpeted condos and skiing, the Moss Adventures plan called for high-end camping, Land Rovers and year-round educational adventure programs with a little bit of skiing.

The two had overwhelming support in the Cuchara Valley for the plan they’d worked on for almost two years. A pair of nonprofits collected more than $300,000 from local and part-time residents to repair a base-area chairlift for skiers. The county has owned 47 acres at the base of the former ski area since 2017, when the Cuchara Foundation raised $150,000 to help purchase the property to create Cuchara Mountain Park.

“Switching it over to the county was a big mistake,” said Mike Moore, who has spent 20 years fighting to breathe new life into the ski area that first opened in 1981. “If we had kept it with the Cuchara Foundation, we would have a deal with the Moss Adventures group and we could have been up and running this winter. But the lawyers told us the county would be a better entity to own the park and we went with it and now the county is trying to figure out how to run a park and a ski area and they don’t have a clue, not a clue, what they are doing.”

