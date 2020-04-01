‘Huge list of people’ wanting to adopt, foster pets in Eagle County during coronavirus

The Eagle Valley Humane Society currently has over a dozen cats available for adoption or foster.

With people spending more time at home, the Eagle Valley Humane Society has received loads of inquiries about adopting and fostering pets.

“I have a huge list of people that want to adopt dogs and foster dogs,” said Char Gonsenica, who’s been with the local humane society for about 20 years. “Unfortunately, we only have one dog left right now.”

That dog is already set to go to a foster home this week, with intentions of adoption.

“We have 17 cats, and a lot of the cats we have are on the shy side,” she said. “Those don’t get adopted as quickly. It would be great if we could get some more fosters for some of these cats because they’re in our adoption center.”

While the Eagle Valley Humane Society is operating by appointment only and restricting routine procedures — such as spays and neuterings — it is still offering support for pet owners in the community.

The weekly dog training classes have been postponed “until further notice,” Gonsenica said, but pet owners can feel free to reach out to the humane society with concerns. Gonsenica is a certified professional dog trainer.

“This is going to be a really difficult time for dogs, especially puppies that are being isolated and not meeting new people or new dogs,” she said. “It’s kind of an important time in their life.”

If any locals are in need of food for their pets, Gonsenica can help connect pet owners with donors. The humane society is also available to help people considering giving up their pets due to financial reasons.

“They’re more than welcome to call and we’ll see what we can do to help,” she said.

To get updates from the Eagle Valley Humane Society on animals available for adoption or foster, follow the nonprofit on social media. Or simply follow to see adorable pictures or animals.

Tips from Eagle Valley Humane Society

“If anybody has recently adopted or bought a puppy, it is very important that they isolate the animal and give it time out because what happens when people go back to work after being home 24/7, the animal can have a lot of separation anxiety. So make sure they’re taking a nap in a crate or a room — just try to create some separation so you don’t have a nightmare when they are left alone for the first time,” Gonsenica said.

“People out walking dogs, it’s especially important to keep them on a leash so you’re not having to have contact with people,” Gonsenica said.

For more information bout the Eagle Valley Humane Society, follow it on social media, visit http://www.adoptafriend.org or call 970-328-7387. To support the local nonprofit humane society, visit the “Get involved” tab on its website.

