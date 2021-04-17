Human remains found in Eagle River near Edwards

Human remains were discovered in the Eagle River in Edwards Friday evening, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation and the identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified. The cause of death will be determined by the Eagle County Coroners Office.

–

El 16 de abril de 2021 aproximadamente a las 6:00 p.m. La oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Eagle respondió al informe de restos humanos encontrados en el río en Edwards, CO.

En este momento se está investigando el incidente. La identidad de la víctima no se dará a conocer en espera de notificaciones a los familiares. La causa de la muerte será determinada por la Oficina del Forense del Condado de Eagle.