Hundreds expected to attend Latino Conservation Week celebration

Hundreds of people from the Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valley Latino community will be celebrating Latino Conservation Week on Saturday at Two Rivers Park with outdoor family activities, live music and food vendors from 1 to 5 p.m.

Morning activities for those pre-registered include expert-led hiking, rafting, and fishing trips with translators on-hand.

Organized by the Aspen Institute, Wilderness Workshop’s Defiende Nuestra Tierra program and the White River National Forest, ¡Celebremos al aire libre! Latino Conservation Week 2022 will provide opportunities for families to come together and have a fun day experiencing public lands and connecting with environmental and other community organizations. More than 20 local partners are participating in the event.

“We have been working closely with the Aspen Institute and Defiende Nuestra Tierra to better understand the barriers that prevent equitable access to outdoor spaces for all Roaring Fork Valley residents,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “We are hoping this family-oriented community event focused on the area’s Latino community will help us see a wider representation of the Roaring Fork Valley’s population enjoying public lands.”

“There are a number of barriers that prevent communities who live near the White River National Forest, particularly Latinos, from equitably accessing public lands. This day of celebration represents a step in trying to break down these barriers and give each individual and each family the chance to enjoy their outdoor spaces — near and far,” said Greg Gershuny, executive director of the Aspen Institute Energy and Environment Program.

“The Defiende Nuestra Tierra program at Wilderness Workshop means “protect our land” — something we know Latinos in Western Colorado are passionate about. ¡Celebremos al aire libre! is an exciting opportunity to help deepen the connection between the Latino community and the public lands that provide us with clear air and water, jobs, and abundant recreational opportunities. We’re grateful to our many partners who are helping to make the event possible and I hope to see you at Two Rivers Park on July 23!” said Defiende Nuestra Tierra Director Omar Sarabia.

Morning activities include a hike with Conservation Colorado and Forest Service, fishing with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a tour of the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ Rock Bottom Ranch, and whitewater rafting on the Colorado River.

Trailer parking at Two Rivers will be limited Saturday, so boaters and other recreationists should plan ahead.

For more information about the participating organizations, activities, and registering for morning events, visit Wilderness-workshop.salsalabs.org/lcw2022fullday .