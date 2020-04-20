Hundreds gather at Colorado Capitol to protest coronavirus stay-at-home order

A couple dozen Western Slope residents gathered Saturday at the intersection of East Main Street and Townsend Avenue in downtown Montrose to protest the ongoing state-mandated closures in effect due to COVID-19. (William Woody, Special to The Colorado Sun)



Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Colorado Capitol on Sunday afternoon in protest of the state’s stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the new coronavirus from spreading out of control.

Streets around the building in downtown Denver were clogged with vehicles, many of them with American flags attached and passengers hanging out of windows waving signs. Drivers were honking in support of people packed tightly together on sidewalks.

Lance Painter of Greeley was among the demonstrators. He’s a self-employed gem appraiser and has been struggling to make money during the crisis. Painter said he wanted to send a message to the government by protesting on Sunday.

“I feel that it’s an overreaction,” he said, “statically, mathematically. Studies have been done. Perception is incorrect. COVID-19 kills far less people than the regular flu does. And those are just the facts.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Experts say COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is far more lethal than seasonal influenza. There’s also no drug proven to treat the coronavirus, as well as no known vaccine, while there are both for the flu.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.