Hundreds of flights canceled at Denver International Airport as storm clashes with strong holiday travel demand

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm was so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory.

In Denver, where the temperature was briefly minus 24 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday morning, hundreds of flights were canceled Thursday and Friday.

According to Flight Aware, a service that tracks flights, more than 450 flights were canceled at DIA on Thursday at of 9:15 a.m., representing about 22% of arrivals and 26% of departures. Another 200 or so flight were delayed as of Thursday morning.

About 50 flights scheduled for Friday at DIA had already been canceled, too.

