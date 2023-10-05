Hunting season begins: Here is how hunters and non-hunters alike should prepare

Bull elk can weigh between 700 and 1,100 pounds according to Forest Service.

Hunting season is here and hunters are gearing up to enjoy a new season. However, they aren’t the only ones rushing outside this fall to enjoy everything Colorado has to offer.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind hunters, hikers, bikers, leaf peepers and birdwatchers that Colorado’s outdoors has multiple uses and is intended to be shared.

Parks and Wildlife encourages hunters and non-hunters alike to show respect to everyone engaged in outdoor recreation. The majority of public lands in Colorado are open to many types of recreational use. Land managers say that there is no need to limit your outdoor actives in the fall, however non-hunters should recognize that there are hunters on the landscape and should take additional precautions.

Planning ahead

Big game hunters using a firearm are required to wear fluorescent orange or pink while in the field for safety reasons. While not required, non-hunters are also encouraged to wear these colors while outdoors, especially during the muzzleloader and rifle seasons. Pets are also encouraged to don bright colors.

For people enjoying the outdoors this fall, they should also make sure to stick to designated trails and to familiarize themselves with hunting season dates.

Parks and Wildlife also wants to remind the public that it is illegal to intentionally interfere with hunters, including causing animals to flee, denying access to public areas or injecting oneself into the line of fire. Pets should also be kept on a leash and under control when on hunting land because it helps ensure the safety of the animal, while also preventing them from inadvertently disturbing wildlife or hunters, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Hunters and others enjoying the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests as well as the Pawnee National Grassland are encouraged to stay updated on weather and road conditions. For information on the status of roads within these areas, there is a road status page where users have access to the latest information on road closures.

To check for trail, road or area closures in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland, check out their alerts page for the latest in closures.

Rifle season dates First season – Oct. 14-18

Second season – Oct. 28 to Nov. 4

Third season – Nov. 11-17

Fourth season – Nov. 22-26

Local fire restrictions are to be checked and adhered to while out in national forestland.

General knowledge of hunting season dates and safety tips can help keep non-hunters safe.

