Husband and wife duo win Man of the Cliff, again

Sean and Kelly Hanagan following the 2019 Man of the Cliff lumberjack competition Sunday in Avon. The husband-wife duo won both the men's and women's divisions.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

AVON — Sean and Kelly Hanagan were last named Man and Woman of the Cliff in 2014.

Kelly won again in 2015, and Sean has been looking for glory ever since. In that time, a tradition of the take-home trophy has been initiated for Man of the Cliff — and despite the fact that Sean’s name is on it three times, the trophy has never made its way into the Hanagan home.

On Sunday, however, Sean took the top honor in the 2019 competition to take the trophy home. And while there’s no women’s take-home trophy, Kelly joined Sean on the podium as the Woman of the Cliff for 2019.

To win both the men’s and women’s divisions, Sean and Kelly had to work their way through a large field of competitors from all over the state in competitions including ax throw, keg toss, spear throw, caber toss, pulp toss, hammer toss, archery and speed wood chop.

When asked where the trophy will go, Sean suggested the headboard of their bed. Kelly frowned at the suggestion.

“Where else are you gonna put it?” he asked.

While the couple has spent long hours practicing for the competition in years past, Kelly said this year they didn’t have as much time for preparation. Sean won in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

“We were able to draw from our experience,” Kelly said.

The Man of the Cliff competition is an annual event that started in Red Cliff in 2009, moved to Avon a few years later and is now celebrating 11 years of flannel-infused fun.

The event has generated more than $100,000 for local nonprofits. In 2019, Man of the Cliff partnered with Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, giving 100% percent of the event’s proceeds to the Avon-based nonprofit.