Huskies, Devils XC shines at regionals

It’s kinda nice when the Battle Mountain boys cross-country gets to pick on a team its own size.

Class 4A for cross-country in Colorado tops out with schools with as many as 1,391 students with the Huskies checking in in the mid-900s.

On Saturday, at the Nike Cross Regional Southwest meet in Casa Grande, Arizona, Battle Mountain’s boys, running as the Vail Valley Running Club, finished second among Small School Division, 1,000 students or fewer.

That said, this division of the region covered five states — Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.

“It’s a great culmination to a season,” Battle Mountain/Vail Valley Running Club coach Rob Parish said. “You get to see where you stack up and it shows how good the Class 4A region in Colorado is.”

Nico Piliero cracked 16 minutes at 15 minutes, 50 seconds, while Sullivan Middaugh and Deagen Fahrney came in at 16:15 and 16:16, respectively.

Gage Nielsen was the leader for the Eagle Valley Track Club, aka Devils cross-country.

And in a preview of coming attractions, Porter Middaugh ran in the Open Division and clocked a 17:07. Yep, he’s an eighth-grader, and presumably a Battle Mountain runner in the future.

Meanwhile, Battle Mountain, er, the Vail Valley Running Club’s girls finished sixth in the Championship Division and got some revenge as Cougar XC finished seventh. That’s Niwot, which won the 4A state title in October.

Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair wrapped her year with a third-place finish, while Battle Mountain’s Grace Johnson was 14th in leading the Huskies.

Nike Cross Regionals Southwest

Boys

Small school race

Team results

Hope XC 73; 2. Vail Valley Running Club 85; 3. Fast … 11. Eagle Valley Track Club.

Individual results

6. Nico Piliero, VVRC, 15:50

24. Sullivan Middaugh, VVRC, 16:15

26. Deagen Fahrney, VVRC, 16:16

31. Jake Allen , VVRC, 16:20

39. Gage Nielsen, EVTC, 16:34

56. Ari Dennis, VVRC, 16:46

118. Ferguson St. John, EVTC, 17:22

119. Jake Drever, EVTC, 17:22 (tenths)

124. Lukas Bergsten, EVTC, 17:26

126. Zachary Yoder, ECVTC, 17:26 (tenths)

Girls

Lone Peak XC 95; 2. Valor XC & Distance 119; 3. Real Training 130 … 6 Vail Valley Running Club 242.

Championship race

Individual results

3. Samantha Blair, EVTC 17:19

14. Grace Johnson, VVRC, 17:50

23. Elliot Pribramsky, VVRC, 18:01

79. Milaina Almonte, VVRC, 18:43

107. Emma Reeder, VVRC, 19:02

113. Lily Whelan, VVRC, 19:09