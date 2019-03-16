Huskies soccer blanks Steamboat Springs, 2-0

EDWARDS — And, lo, the sun came out and there was actually a sports contest.

After — knock wood — Snowpocalypse 2019, and some considerable shoveling and plowing, Battle Mountain soccer took down Steamboat Springs, 2-0, after both teams had been limited in practice for most of the week.

“It was definitely frantic at the beginning,” said Huskies senior Audrey Teague, who scored both of Battle Mountain’s goals. “Once we got in a rhythm it all started to click. Our team is so gelled because we’ve been together for the last few years. We’re playing for each other. I think it was nice because we got to play a very good team today and got to see what we need to do to improve on the season.”

Both teams looked out of sorts. Steamboat Springs (0-2 overall and 0-1 in the 4A Slope) has only been on a full pitch once this season, a 5-0 loss at Colorado Academy. Gardner Field is still under snow and is finally getting plowed in the next day or two, according to Sailors coach Rob Bohlmann.

“It was great to be out on a field for the second time this season,” Bohlmann said. “There was a lot of growth from last week to this week. It’s early season with limited time on a big field. There’s a lot of growth to be had. I thought the work rate was good. We’re going to go back work on Monday.”

Battle Mountain (2-0 both overall and in the Slope) struggled to connect passes, particularly in the first half.

“Maybe a little more volleyball and a little less tennis,” Huskies coach David Cope joked. “Can we play two or three touches before we knock it to the corner.”

Teague erupts

Despite some sloppy play early, Battle Mountain got on the board when Teague was taken down in the left side of the box. She cooly tapped a grounder toward the right side of the net during the 30th minute.

While the Huskies played better in the second half, they might have gotten a break on their second score. Teague cracked a shot that caught the crossbar and deflected off the back of Sailors keeper Lupori. Cope was joking in the postgame huddle that he wanted VAR (video-assistant replay) on the shot, thinking it was already in before the goaltender’s deflection.

Either way, Saturday was a just result. Maybe Teague was lucky on her second goal, but both Gabby Caballero and Teague also hit iron on shots, so it balances out.

Also, players like Teague make their luck by putting the ball on the frame. Saturday, it was Teague with two. Caballero had a hat trick during the season opener at Eagle Valley. There are others in the offensive mix who will likely get on the scoresheet for the Huskies as the season continues.

“I think we’re working together a lot better than we were before,” Teague said. “I think with a common goal all of us want everyone to do really well so we’re trying to get each other chances.”

Here comes Evergreen

The Huskies will need to pick it up for their next opponent as Evergreen comes to town on Tuesday.

“It’s just a great chance to play a good opponent outside of our league at home,” said Cope, perhaps considering a glimpse at future rating-percentage indexes. “It’ll be great. We have girls who aspire to play at another level. They have girls who aspire to play at another level, so it’s a great test for us early in the season.”

The Cougars are playoff regulars and traditionally play deep into May, something to which the Huskies aspire.

Meanwhile, Steamboat Springs will host Aspen on Thursday at 6 p.m., and also need to reschedule its first fixture with Eagle Valley.