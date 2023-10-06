Husky’s hat trick helps Battle Mountain take down Eagle Valley in rivalry rematch

Eagle Valley sets up for a corner kick in the first half of Thursday's game. Battle Mountain defeated Eagle Valley 3-1 on Thursday to improve to 11-1-1.

The emotional temperature of Thursday’s rivalry rematch between the Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley boys soccer teams wasn’t quite as hot as it was a month ago.

“We were trying to take the spice out of it,” Battle Mountain head coach Dave Cope said after his team’s 3-1 win in Edwards. “I think we felt like if the game became heated and emotional, it would play to their advantage and if we could just keep the ball and take that out of it, it would be to our advantage.”

The Huskies controlled possession for 80 minutes to complete the season sweep of the Devils, having defeated their down-valley rivals 2-0 on Aug. 31, a physical game which included two red cards and an ejection. Jakob Methvin was Thursday’s star, recording his second-career hat trick.

“Obviously it’s very special,” he said. “Especially today’s game against the rival school.”

Methvin got the Huskies up 1-0 in the first 10 minutes when he received a long ball from Jack Ruiz, cut in to his left foot and rolled the ball near-post past the goalie. The score held until the 55th minute. Eagle Valley head coach Andrew Wheeler was proud to see his team stay within striking distance throughout the night.

“I think these guys needed to remember that they can play with anybody in the league,” he said. “That’s been that challenge this year — kind of that mental confidence in guys that are stepping into starting roles.”

Wheeler said assistant coach Wolfgang Opel’s defensive schemes and modifications helped keep things close.

“That guy is an amazing coach to have on the sidelines,” he said.

With 27:53 to go in the game, Methvin received a through ball. As the Eagle Valley keeper raced out to meet him, the Husky’s header to himself provided a point-blank empty-net opportunity on the left side. Just as Methvin wound up, Fabio Gonzalez dashed into the net, blocking the Husky’s low, hard shot to prevent a 2-0 deficit. Two minutes later, however, Methvin finished the deal, scoring on a free kick from 25 yards out. The sophomore, who logged substantial varsity minutes as a freshman, said his soccer IQ and strength have improved this year.

“Faster, stronger, better,” he said.

The Devils responded 60 seconds later. Kyle Williams launched a corner kick right to Nico Rodelo, who sent a header past the Huskies Ezequiel Alvarez to make it 2-1.

“That was a pretty great goal from our backup keeper/rotational striker,” Wheeler said. “He’s our super sub. He brings a lot of energy and creativity up top and he brought us a little bit of spark.”

“They called one earlier in the game on their corner and they went front post, so I was expecting there to be front post,” said Alvarez. “They kind of just went over us and I mean, Nico just a put a great header in.”

Alvarez was back in the net after being sidelined from a badly sprained ankle in the Huskies 5-5 tie against Steamboat Springs on Sept. 28. He and Cope said the Huskies’ athletic trainer Brooke Rey worked her magic all week to get the starter back on the field quickly.

“We’re really lucky to have her,” Cope said. “She’s so conscientious and professional with the kids and it makes a big difference.” Alvarez said the rivalry game added an extra layer of motivation.

“A little bit…I wanted to play,” he said. After the score, the junior keeper had to sweat things out a little, but he was confident his team would improve to 11-1-1.

“I knew we were going to pull through,” Alvarez said. “You have to have trust and faith in this team. We always find a way to pull through.”

The slashy and speedy Bernabe Lopez tried to create a tying opportunity for the Devils throughout the final 20 minutes, but Battle Mountain’s Erik Aguirre and the Husky defense stifled his every move.

“He was just solid,” Cope said of Aguirre. “I felt like he was cleaning everything up.”

Lopez is a player Wheeler is going to miss next year when 10 more seniors graduate off the roster.

“That’s 21 seniors over the last two years,” the coach said. “He’s growing more as a leader every game. I wish I had another four years with him because he’s just really coming into his own.” The Devils showed respect to the Huskies speed, sliding Will Gerdes over from center to the outside back.

“As a captain, it can be tough sometimes because you’d like to be in there and be a vocal leader, but he does everything necessary for us to go out and win as a team,” Wheeler said.

Hoping for a 2-2 tie and knowing 2-1 or 3-1 losses held the same value, Wheeler went on the offensive in the final minute. With 17 seconds remaining, Methvin iced the game with his third goal.

“They started to come back and it was nice to put that last one in,” Methvin said.

At 5-7-1, Eagle Valley is No. 33 in the CHSAA Selection & Seeding rankings. The Devils still have a shot at the 32-team state-tournament field as they finish the regular season against Summit and Palisade on Oct. 17 and 21, respectively. Meanwhile, the No. 5 Huskies need to beat Glenwood Springs on Oct. 19 to clinch the league title.

“We gotta win that game. Glenwood is always tough,” Alvarez said of the Demons, the only team to beat the Huskies this year. Glenwood Springs can win the league if it overtakes Battle Mountain and Steamboat Springs to end the year.

“I think we just need to work hard and play our game,” Methvin said regarding his keys to winning.

“We have to finish that game early,” Alvarez added. “End it quick and keep our composure. Everyday (we’re) moving forward and getting better.”