Hwy 6 reopened in both directions near Wolcott Spur Rd.

News | July 9, 2019

Staff Report

(03:47 p.m.) The highway is now open, please drive safely.

—-

(3:17 p.m.): Highway 6 is closed in both directions near Wolcott Spur Road due to a road incident. Use alternate routes if possible.

