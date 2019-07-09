Hwy 6 reopened in both directions near Wolcott Spur Rd.
(03:47 p.m.) The highway is now open, please drive safely.
(3:17 p.m.): Highway 6 is closed in both directions near Wolcott Spur Road due to a road incident. Use alternate routes if possible.
Eagle County, Vail officials get a taste of disaster and the response it requires
It’s July 3, and the valley has gone weeks without rain. Something — lightning, or a stray spark from a human — ignites a fire just above Vail’s Potato Patch neighborhood. Dry conditions and a stiff wind quickly turn a small fire into a neighborhood-threatening conflagration.