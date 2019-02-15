 I-70 at MM 184 Vail Pass re-opened, please drive safely | VailDaily.com

I-70 at MM 184 Vail Pass re-opened, please drive safely

Staff Report

I-70 at MM 184 is temporarily closed both directions on Vail Pass for avalanche reduction. Expect delays and use caution in the area.

UPDATE (11:39 a.m.) : Avalanche reduction on I-70 at MM 184 is complete. Both lanes are open. Please drive safely.

