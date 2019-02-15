I-70 at MM 184 Vail Pass re-opened, please drive safely

I-70 at MM 184 Vail Pass re-opened, please drive safelyStaff ReportFebruary 15, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportFebruary 15, 2019I-70 at MM 184 is temporarily closed both directions on Vail Pass for avalanche reduction. Expect delays and use caution in the area.UPDATE (11:39 a.m.) : Avalanche reduction on I-70 at MM 184 is complete. Both lanes are open. Please drive safely.I-70 at MM 184 is temporarily closed both directions on Vail Pass for avalanche reduction. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsI-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon after fatality in traffic incidentPolice investigating car vs. pedestrian fatality on I-70 in GlenwoodVail’s Mikaela Shiffrin four-peats in worlds slalomAvalanche advisory issued for Vail, Summit County through President’s Day weekend