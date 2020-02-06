I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound

VIDEO: 4-year-old’s 1st day of ski school at Beaver Creek, nearly 30 years after her mom In 1991, Amelia Kouznetsov was featured in a photo in the Vail Daily on her first day of Ski School at 4 years old. On Feb. 3 — a Monday nearly 30 years later — Amelia and her husband, Dima Kouznetsov, dropped off their 4-year-old daughter, Vivi, at Beaver Creek Ski School.

Zucchini zoodles help add more vegetables to your diet Add some pizazz and vitamins and fiber to the dinner table with zucchini zoodles.

Alpine Arts Center offers more than just painting Take a break from the hill and get your creative juices flowing with new art classes from Alpine Arts Center at the Riverwalk in Edwards.

VIDEO: Groomed Double Diamond at Beaver Creek Enjoy a ride down a groomed Double Diamond at Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart on Super Bowl Sunday morning ahead of this week's storm.