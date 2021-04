A jackknifed trailer blocks I-70 at Vail Pass west of the summit

Photo Courtesy CDOT

I-70 is closed at Vail Pass in both directions due to multiple accidents, according to Eagle County Alerts. There is no estimated time of reopening.

CDOT confirmed two accidents at 11:49 a.m.: One jackknifed trailer west of the summit at milemarker 190 westbound, and another accident east of Vail at milemarker 180 eastbound.

Motorists should please use caution on the roads and avoid both areas if possible.

This story will be updated.