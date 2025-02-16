I-70 at Vail Pass eastbound reopens following two-hour closure Sunday morning

UPDATE (10:41 a.m.): The road has reopened as of a 10:36 a.m. update from CDOT.

Interstate 70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound Sunday morning due to multiple accidents, according to a EC Alert sent at approximately 8:30 a.m.

This is the third consecutive day Vail Pass has closed during a snowy Presidents Day Weekend. The stretch of interstate closed for three hours Friday evening, and for five hours Saturday afternoon, as snow and high winds continue to pummel the area, which is under a winter storm watch through Tuesday morning.

