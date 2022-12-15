I-70 at Vail Pass to close at 10 a.m. for avalanche mitigation as snow piles up in Eagle County

I-70 at Vail Pass will close eastbound and westbound at 10 a.m. Thursday for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 8:34 a.m.

Snowy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, with a 70% chance of precipitation between 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and a 30% chance in the early evening, “mainly before 7 p.m.”

The Vail and Summit region, as well as most of western Colorado are under a Considerable Level-3 for dangerous avalanche conditions Thursday.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy image

The Vail-Summit area is currently at a Level-3 Considerable for dangerous avalanche conditions below, at and above treeline, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center . A human-triggered slide occurred on Uneva Peak, near the Vail Pass area, on Dec. 10, according to the CAIC’s field reports.

A human-triggered avalanche occurred on Dec. 10 on Uneva Peak, near the Vail Pass area.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy image

This story will be updated