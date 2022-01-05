I-70 at Vail Pass to close Thursday at 1pm as storm pounds Vail

Vail Pass will be closed in both directions on Thursday for winter maintenance operations, the Colorado Department of Transportation has announced.

The scheduled closure is expected to take place starting at 1 p.m. and is expected to last into the afternoon.

The closure point for eastbound traffic will be at Exit 176 in Main Vail, with a commercial motor vehicle closure at Exit 180 in East Vail. Commercial drivers traveling eastbound will also have the option of parking at the Dotsero parking lot at mile point 133). The closure point for westbound traffic will be at Exit 195 at Copper Mountain/Leadville/CO 91).

The closure was announced Wednesday evening as a storm pounded Vail; Vail Pass was also closed for about three hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vail area is under a winter storm warning until noon on Thursday, with the National Weather Service calling for difficult travel conditions due to blowing snow.

All real-time updates will be posted on COtrip.org .

Vail Pass graphic courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation.

Courtesy image

It’s the second planned closure for Vail Pass in as many weeks; on Dec. 27 a scheduled closure also took place for avalanche mitigation work.

While that work took about an hour, an accident on Vail Pass prolonged the closure, snarling traffic in Vail.

The closure point for eastbound traffic on Dec. 27 was also Exit 176 in Main Vail; the ensuing traffic clogged roundabouts in town.

The planed closures help reduce the chances of unplanned closures and create safer roadways, according to officials.

The crash rate on Vail Pass is the highest for all of I-70 per million miles traveled in Colorado, according to CDOT.