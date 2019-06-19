I-70 backs up due to road work on Vail Pass
Eastbound traffic backs up for miles into Vail
VAIL — Expect delays if you are headed over Vail Pass this week and next week as road crews patch potholes on Interstate 70.
Colorado Department of Transportation workers today were patching I-70 eastbound at mile marker 182 — two miles east of the East Vail exit — backing up eastbound traffic all the way to the main Vail exit.
The rest of the patching schedule includes:
• Thursday: Eastbound at mile marker 189 (one mile west of Vail Pass summit).
• Monday: Westbound at mile marker 188 (two miles west of Vail Pass summit).
• Tuesday: Westbound at mile marker 187 (three miles west of Vail Pass summit).
• Wednesday: Westbound at mile marker 184 (four miles east of East Vail exist).
A full paving project is scheduled for 2020 for the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 on the west side of Vail Pass (mile marker 180-190).
All lanes of the west side of Vail Pass, eastbound and westbound, are scheduled to be repaved in 2022, said Bob Wilson of CDOT.
