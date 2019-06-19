I-70 backs up due to road work on Vail Pass

Traffic was backed up to the main Vail exit on Wednesday due to road work on Vail Pass.

Special to the Daily | CDOT

VAIL — Expect delays if you are headed over Vail Pass this week and next week as road crews patch potholes on Interstate 70.

Colorado Department of Transportation workers today were patching I-70 eastbound at mile marker 182 — two miles east of the East Vail exit — backing up eastbound traffic all the way to the main Vail exit.

The rest of the patching schedule includes:

• Thursday: Eastbound at mile marker 189 (one mile west of Vail Pass summit).

• Monday: Westbound at mile marker 188 (two miles west of Vail Pass summit).

• Tuesday: Westbound at mile marker 187 (three miles west of Vail Pass summit).

• Wednesday: Westbound at mile marker 184 (four miles east of East Vail exist).

A full paving project is scheduled for 2020 for the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 on the west side of Vail Pass (mile marker 180-190).

All lanes of the west side of Vail Pass, eastbound and westbound, are scheduled to be repaved in 2022, said Bob Wilson of CDOT.