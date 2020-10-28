I-70 blocked at Dowd Junction due to crash | VailDaily.com
I-70 blocked at Dowd Junction due to crash

News News |

Staff Report
  

Both lanes of I-70 at westbound milemarker 171 are blocked near Dowd Junction due to a vehicle crash, according to CDOT. Expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

