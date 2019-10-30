Eagle County traffic alerts, I-70 closures and more on snowy Wednesday
Snowy conditions are causing numerous backups for Vail Valley commuters. Refresh this page for the latest updates.
(10:30 a.m.): I-70 has re-opened in Wolcott. Proceed with caution.
(10:00 a.m.): The incident outside Edwards has cleared, please drive safely. I-70 EB is still closed in Wolcott.
(08:36 p.m.): Both eastbound lanes of I-70 are blocked at MM157 near Wolcott.
(08:30 p.m.): Both eastbound lanes of I-70 at MM 161 are blocked due to a road incident. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
