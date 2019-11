WATCH: Ski & tee (skiing and golfing in the same day) with lifetime Vail Valley local Kevin Denton With snow in the forecast, you might have to wait until spring for the next chance to ski and tee in Eagle County.

Ski Town Brunch shares recipes from North America’s top resorts It's Friendsgiving time! Let the feasting begin with a brunch at the Bookworm of Edwards with "Ski Town Brunch" this Thursday.

Vail Valley Works program aims to strengthen workforce Vail Valley Partnership is rolling out new programs to build employee engagement and development. Vail Valley Works programs will start in January of 2020.

Unique skiwear on display at museum View some amazing and creative fashions worn by "Vail's original grand dame," Ann Bonfoey Taylor. the looks are on display at the Colorado Snowsports Museum and give a glimpse into the early days of Vail.