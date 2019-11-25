I-70 blocked WB near West Vail
Update (3:48 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely.
——-
Update (3:26 p.m.): One lane has re-opened, traffic is moving slowly. Please use caution in the area.
——
Both westbound lanes of I-70 are blocked at milemarker 172 near West Vail due to a road incident. Expect delays and move over for responders.
