I-70 cleared westbound at milemarker 164 following incident

Colorado Snowsports Museum shares stories of the past On your way to or from the slopes of Vail, stop by and learn about the history of skiing in Colorado at the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

Warm up with white bean and chicken chili Mix up your winter meals with this white bean and chicken chili from Season to Taste.

VIDEO: Scenes from Vail and Beaver Creek’s snow-filled weekend The Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart just so happened to have the four days off when 3 feet of snow dropped on Vail and Beaver Creek. Here's footage from his weekend at Vail and Beaver Creek.

VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin reopens, On the Hill with John LaConte Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Blue Sky Basin after the ski area was closed for a few days due to heavy snow.