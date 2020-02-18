I-70 cleared westbound at milemarker 164 following incident
UPDATE (08:32 a.m.) The incident has cleared, please drive safely.
—-
Both lanes of I-70 westbound are currently blocked at milemarker 164 in Avon due to a road incident. Expect delays and use caution in the area.
