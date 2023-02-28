I-70 closes at Vail Pass, again

A view of Interstate 70 looking eastbound in Vail on Tuesday morning. A safety closure of the ice-packed eastbound lanes went into place at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Interstate 70 at mile marker 176 has closed for a second time on Tuesday. The pass was closed from 7:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., reopened briefly, but closed again during the afternoon hours in the eastbound direction.

Commercial vehicles are being asked to exit the interstate in Western Eagle County at mile marker 133.

Battle Mountain Pass on Highway 24 through Minturn remains open for vehicles attempting to avoid the closure en route to Denver, with a vehicle traction law in place. The vehicle traction law requires passenger vehicles to have mud or snow tires or use chains or alternative traction devices. Four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles are excluded from the vehicle traction law.

Snowy conditions are forecasted to continue off and on throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours. Numerous flights have been delayed out of Denver International Airport.

On Vail Mountain, Orient Express (No. 21) and Teacup Express (No. 36) were late to begin operation on the day, opening at about 10:30 a.m.