Colorado state troopers and the Jefferson County Sheriff bomb squad are investigating a vehicle on I-70

Colorado State Patrol photo.

I-70 is closed in both directions between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower tunnel as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office bomb squad investigates a vehicle.

The closure “is out of an abundance of caution due to a report of an incendiary/explosive device in a vehicle,” Trooper Jacob Best with the Colorado State Patrol said.

—This story will be updated