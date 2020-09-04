I-70 closed at Vail Pass due to motor vehicle accident | VailDaily.com
I-70 closed at Vail Pass due to motor vehicle accident

Staff Report
  

I-70 at Vail Pass is under an extended closure in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident. Expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

