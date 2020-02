VIDEO: 24 inches of snow in 48 hours on Vail Mountain, On the Hill with John LaConte John LaConte with the Vail Daily reports on the extreme weather conditions Vail is seeing on Feb. 7, 2020.

VIDEO: February off to snowy start at Beaver Creek Enjoy a run through the trees of Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart on Thursday morning as another storm approaches ahead of the weekend.

CPR saves lives: Ohio man returns to Vail Mountain with one of his local rescuers In Jan. 2019, an accident left Michael Laush buried in snow, suffocating. A group of locals skiing by stopped to help and ultimately saved his life by performing CPR.

VIDEO: 4-year-old’s 1st day of ski school at Beaver Creek, nearly 30 years after her mom In 1991, Amelia Kouznetsov was featured in a photo in the Vail Daily on her first day of Ski School at 4 years old. On Feb. 3 — a Monday nearly 30 years later — Amelia and her husband, Dima Kouznetsov, dropped off their 4-year-old daughter, Vivi, at Beaver Creek Ski School.