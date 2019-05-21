(6:26 p.m.): Vail Pass is now open, please drive safely.

(4:13 p.m.): Both lanes of WB Vail Pass are blocked at mm 185 due to a road incident. Expect delays and use caution in the area.

(12:00 p.m.): The closure at Glenwood Canyon has been reduced to a single lane closure WB at MM 122.5. All other lanes are cleared. Please use caution and move over for crews.

(09:55 a.m.): I-70 EB MM 159 has re-opened near Wolcott. Please drive safely.

(09:43 a.m.): There is a single-lane closure at I-70 EB MM 159 near Wolcott. Expect delays and proceed with caution.

(09:11 a.m.): Vail Pass is now open, please drive safely.

(08:10 a.m.): Both lanes of I-70 WB are blocked at MM 133 due to a road incident.

(07:49 a.m.): A rockslide has blocked both lanes of I-70 WB at MM 122 near Glenwood Canyon. To read more on this incident, click here.

UPDATE (7:00 a.m.): A safety closure is in effect for I-70 EB at Vail Pass. There is no estimated time of reopening. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

(06:00 a.m.): A road incident has slowed traffic on I-70 near MM 171 EB. Please use caution and move over for responders.

(05:00 a.m.) Vail Pass has re-opened. Please drive safely.