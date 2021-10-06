I-70 reopens between Wolcott and Eagle

Interstate 70 and Eby Creek Road has reopened in Eagle following a brief closure at about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

There was an incident involving a pedestrian on the pedestrian bridge, Eagle Police Department has confirmed. For the safety of the community, the Eagle Police Department, in conjunction with the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedic Services, closed the roads in the area.

The incident has now been resolved, there’s no ongoing threat to the community, and the roads are now open.