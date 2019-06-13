Ohio woman injured as pickup rolls into path while driving eastbound on I-70

A multi-vehicle accident between Wolcott and Eagle ha on eastbound I-70

Special to the Daily

An Ohio woman was transported to the hospital when her eastbound car was struck by a pickup truck that rolled into her path from the westbound lane of Interstate 70 between Wolcott and Eagle.

The Colorado State Patrol is at the scene of the Thursday evening accident, with local law enforcement and the Department of Transportation.

It started in the westbound lane when a Colorado man, Robert Krouse, 33, rolled his silver Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Krouse ended up in the eastbound lane where his pickup truck hit a Subaru four-door driven by Stephanie Barshay from Ohio.

Barshay was transported to the Vail Health Hospital. Her condition was unknown, according to Trooper Gary Cutler, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol.

No injuries were reported for Krouse, Cutler said.

Crews pushed vehicles out of the westbound lane and reopened one of the westbound lanes at 6:56 p.m.

Those same crews opened one eastbound at 7:10 p.m., Cutler said.